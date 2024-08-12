Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ami Organics consolidated net profit declines 29.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 12 2024
Sales rise 14.93% to Rs 176.67 crore

Net profit of Ami Organics declined 29.26% to Rs 13.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.93% to Rs 176.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 153.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales176.67153.72 15 OPM %16.7122.12 -PBDT26.1334.65 -25 PBT19.9530.94 -36 NP13.9519.72 -29

Aug 12 2024

