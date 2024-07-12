Anand Rathi gains after Q1 PAT jumps 38% YoY to Rs 73 cr in FY25

Anand Rathi Wealth added 2.37% to Rs 4,235.95 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 38% to Rs 73.4 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 53.2 crore in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations 35.76% YoY to Rs 237.61 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 40% to Rs 99 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 70.9 crore in Q1 FY24.

Assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 69,018 crore, up 59% as compared with Rs 43,413 crore in Q1 FY24. Share of equity mutual funds in AUM increased to 54% as of June 2024, compared to 48% as of June 2023.

Net inflows surged 173% YoY to Rs 3,364 crore. Equity mutual fund net inflows soared 462% YoY to Rs 2,091 crore.

Rakesh Rawal, chief executive officer(CEO), said: Indian economy is on a strong footing with GDP expected to grow at 7.2% for this year, making it the fastest growing market globally. In this backdrop, Indian markets have witnessed new all-time highs supported by strong performance of India Inc. With this, we anticipate a noticeable increase in the number of High Net-worth Individuals (HNIs) in the country and thus, creating a huge growth potential for the wealth business..

During Q1 FY25, we added 471 client families and crossed the milestone of 10,000 client families, further improving the financial goals of our clients. We are confident that our company has the potential to grow by 2025% in the long-term.

Feroze Azeez, deputy chief executive Officer, said: Indias strong fundamentals continue to attract investments into the equity markets with incremental inflows recording new highs every month. During Q1 FY25, our equity mutual fund net inflows increased by 462% Y-o-Y to ₹ 2,091 crores. This continued growth underscores the deep trust and confidence our clientele place in our value proposition. Our systematic and datadriven approach along with a realistic understanding of client needs and risks has been instrumental in achieving these results.

Our client base is becoming more informed and data driven, so they understand simple and uncomplicated wealth approach to achieve the objective of around 14%. This is evident from just 0.1% client attrition in terms of AUM lost during the first quarter of FY25.

We have successfully maintained our Zero regret attrition of relationship managers for a straight fourth quarter significantly because of the culture created in the organisation. With the Indian economy poised for continued growth, the future is promising and has large opportunities for wealth professionals.

Anand Rathi Wealth is among Indias leading non-bank wealth solutions firms, catering to high and ultra-high net worth individuals.

