GTPL Hathway consolidated net profit declines 19.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.27% to Rs 890.99 crore

Net profit of GTPL Hathway declined 19.27% to Rs 10.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.27% to Rs 890.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 807.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.24% to Rs 47.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 107.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.24% to Rs 3477.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3212.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

