Reliance Financial standalone net profit rises 218.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 78.03% to Rs 6.16 crore

Net profit of Reliance Financial rose 218.18% to Rs 5.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 78.03% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.163.46 78 OPM %105.3658.38 -PBDT6.431.98 225 PBT6.391.94 229 NP5.251.65 218

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

