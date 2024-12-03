Reliance Financial standalone net profit rises 218.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 78.03% to Rs 6.16 crore

Net profit of Reliance Financial rose 218.18% to Rs 5.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 78.03% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.6.163.46105.3658.386.431.986.391.945.251.65

