Annvrridhhi Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.50% to Rs 21.01 crore

Net loss of Annvrridhhi Ventures reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 44.50% to Rs 21.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.21.0114.54-1.051.03-0.260.14-0.270.11-0.270.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News