Draft electoral roll published in Bihar; one-month window opens for claims and objections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on August 1 released the Draft Electoral Roll for Bihar, following the successful completion of the Enumeration Phase under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2025. The list has been made available on the ECI portal and shared booth-wise with all political parties across the state.

Spanning all 243 Assembly constituencies and covering 90,712 polling booths, the draft roll reflects the names of over 7.24 crore electors who submitted Enumeration Forms.

The ECI has now opened a one-month period (1 August to 1 September) for electors and political parties to file claims and objections. Eligible citizens can request the addition of their names by submitting Form 6 along with a Declaration Form. This includes new voters who turned 18 on or before July 1 or will do so by October 1.