Draft electoral roll published in Bihar; one-month window opens for claims and objections

Spanning all 243 Assembly constituencies and covering 90,712 polling booths, the draft roll reflects the names of over 7.24 crore electors who submitted Enumeration Forms.
The ECI has now opened a one-month period (1 August to 1 September) for electors and political parties to file claims and objections. Eligible citizens can request the addition of their names by submitting Form 6 along with a Declaration Form. This includes new voters who turned 18 on or before July 1 or will do so by October 1.
A key feature of this phase is the emphasis on transparency. No name can be deleted from the draft electoral list without a proper hearing and a written order from the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), which is appealable to the District Magistrate or Chief Electoral Officer.
The ECI hailed the process as a stellar example of transparent and impartial teamwork, involving over 2,900 AEROs, 90,000 BLOs, and lakhs of volunteers, along with representatives from all 12 major political parties.
