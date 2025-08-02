High-value Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 6,017 crore still in circulation: RBI

The high-value Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 6,017 crore are still in circulation even after more than two years of the Reserve Bank withdrawing the currency, according to official data released on Friday. Rs 2,000 banknotes continue to be legal tender. On May 19, 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News