Veljan Denison consolidated net profit rises 44.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.50% to Rs 42.62 crore

Net profit of Veljan Denison rose 44.01% to Rs 7.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.50% to Rs 42.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 36.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.42.6236.9025.4322.5711.508.979.957.557.335.09

