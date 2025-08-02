Incap standalone net profit rises 30.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 113.95% to Rs 9.97 crore

Net profit of Incap rose 30.43% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 113.95% to Rs 9.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.9.974.665.127.510.380.320.300.230.300.23

