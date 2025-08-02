Indo Thai Securities consolidated net profit rises 71.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.73% to Rs 14.04 crore

Net profit of Indo Thai Securities rose 71.74% to Rs 8.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 48.73% to Rs 14.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.14.049.4471.7964.309.936.079.795.948.574.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News