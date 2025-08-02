Tashi India consolidated net profit rises 214.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.69% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of Tashi India rose 214.29% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.69% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.140.1357.1438.460.300.090.300.090.220.07

