Anuh Pharma standalone net profit declines 19.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.60% to Rs 137.91 crore

Net profit of Anuh Pharma declined 19.06% to Rs 9.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.60% to Rs 137.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 161.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.137.91161.487.668.6514.1517.4212.2715.419.5111.75

