WeWork India Management IPO subscribed 4%

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
The offer received bids for 11.10 lakh shares as against 2.01 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of WeWork India Management received bids for 11,10,440 shares as against 2,54,89,748 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Friday (3 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.04 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 3 October 2025 and it will close on 7 October 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 615 and 648 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 23 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The issue comprises of only offer for sale of upto 4,62,96,296 equity shares of Rs 10 face value comprising sale of 3,54,02,790 equity shares by Embassy Buildcon (promoter selling shareholder) and 1,08,93,506 equity shares by 1 Ariel Way Tenant (a wholly owned subsidiary of WeWork International), the investor selling shareholders.

The object of the issue is to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges apart from offer to exit for investor selling shareholders. Post issue 1 Ariel Way Tenant, the investor selling shareholders will have 15.32% stake.

WeWork India Management, majority owned and promoted by Embassy Group, is a leading premium flexible workspace operator in India with a portfolio of 114077 desks across 68 operational centres with aggregate leasable area of 7.67 million square feet (msft) as of June 30, 2025. The company is the exclusive licensee of the WeWork (a global flexible worksapces operator) Brand in India.

The company offers a comprehensive mix of flexible workspace solutions, including a mix of custom designed buildings, floors and offices, enterprise office suites, customized managed offices, private offices, co-working spaces, and hybrid digital solutions.

In terms of industry wise revenue mix about 35.42%/34.22% from technology, 15.18%/16.92% from finance, 9.89%/9.31% from professional services, 7.45%/ 7.13% from media for quarter ended Jun 2025 and FY25 respectively. Contribution to net membership fees from international clients was 65.93% and 63.44% in quarter ended Jun 2025 and FY25 respectively.

Ahead of the IPO, WeWork India Management on Thursday, 1 October 2025, raised Rs 1,348 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 2.08 crore shares at Rs 129 each to 67 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 14.10 crore and sales of Rs 535.31 crore for the sx months ended on 30th June 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

