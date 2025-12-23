APL Apollo Tubes Ltd up for five straight sessions

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1875.1, up 0.63% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.67% in last one year as compared to a 10.32% gain in NIFTY and a 21.77% gain in the Nifty Metal.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1875.1, up 0.63% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 26175.65. The Sensex is at 85535.57, down 0.04%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has added around 9.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10669, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.65 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1879.9, up 0.93% on the day. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up 23.67% in last one year as compared to a 10.32% gain in NIFTY and a 21.77% gain in the Nifty Metal index.