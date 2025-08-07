Sterling Tools consolidated net profit declines 51.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.81% to Rs 192.08 crore

Net profit of Sterling Tools declined 51.17% to Rs 8.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 31.81% to Rs 192.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 281.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

