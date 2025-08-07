Savita Oil Technologies consolidated net profit rises 40.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.70% to Rs 982.28 crore

Net profit of Savita Oil Technologies rose 40.44% to Rs 55.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.70% to Rs 982.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 947.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.982.28947.256.094.9878.4657.1272.2851.3255.9539.84

