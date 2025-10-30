Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA EIR for Baddi facility

Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA EIR for Baddi facility

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
Zydus Lifesciences announced that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its manufacturing facility located at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

The inspection at the facility was conducted by the USFDA from 4 August to 13 August 2025. Following the review, the agency has classified the facility as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI), and the inspection has been concluded as closed by the USFDA.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global life sciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The companys consolidated net profit rose 3.3% to Rs 1,466.80 crore on a 7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,467 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The counter rose 0.04% to Rs 1,001.80 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

