Godrej Finance standalone net profit rises 231.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 100.94% to Rs 313.28 crore

Net profit of Godrej Finance rose 231.75% to Rs 41.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 100.94% to Rs 313.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 155.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 102.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 29.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 149.43% to Rs 973.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 390.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

313.28155.91973.24390.1955.5952.2656.0041.0039.5316.89116.75-14.3233.2512.4194.28-29.2141.1712.41102.20-29.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News