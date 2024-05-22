Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Carbon & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 12.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Oriental Carbon &amp; Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 12.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 1.30% to Rs 123.88 crore

Net profit of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals rose 12.51% to Rs 14.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.30% to Rs 123.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.14% to Rs 46.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.47% to Rs 463.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 535.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales123.88122.29 1 463.67535.86 -13 OPM %21.6122.92 -22.2920.46 - PBDT27.3925.23 9 96.8399.79 -3 PBT19.7918.03 10 66.5370.39 -5 NP14.2112.63 13 46.1448.64 -5

First Published: May 22 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

