Lancor Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 64.94% to Rs 43.71 crore

Net profit of Lancor Holdings reported to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 64.94% to Rs 43.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 6.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.57% to Rs 137.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales43.7126.50 65 137.70114.21 21 OPM %20.4117.51 -17.6118.68 - PBDT5.080.55 824 11.922.72 338 PBT4.840.01 48300 10.310.90 1046 NP3.01-0.38 LP 6.76-0.33 LP

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

