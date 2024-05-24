Esab India standalone net profit rises 5.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.01% to Rs 340.93 croreNet profit of Esab India rose 5.71% to Rs 44.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.01% to Rs 340.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 301.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.12% to Rs 162.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 135.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.98% to Rs 1243.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1090.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
