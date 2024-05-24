Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Esab India standalone net profit rises 5.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Esab India standalone net profit rises 5.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.01% to Rs 340.93 crore

Net profit of Esab India rose 5.71% to Rs 44.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.01% to Rs 340.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 301.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.12% to Rs 162.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 135.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.98% to Rs 1243.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1090.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales340.93301.68 13 1243.321090.80 14 OPM %18.2618.80 -18.3117.11 - PBDT63.4559.61 6 233.75194.17 20 PBT59.9256.45 6 219.96182.29 21 NP44.2541.86 6 162.98135.68 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Esab India standalone net profit rises 4.52% in the December 2023 quarter

BEML Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ador Welding standalone net profit declines 16.26% in the December 2023 quarter

Ador Welding standalone net profit declines 17.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Industrials shares fall

Brigade Enterprises inks JDA to develop Rs 720 cr residential project in Bengaluru

Mangalore Chemicals &amp; Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 92.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Singer India standalone net profit rises 832.00% in the March 2024 quarter

GKW reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kwality Pharmaceuticals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story