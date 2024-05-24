Sales decline 32.42% to Rs 786.40 croreNet profit of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 92.87% to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.42% to Rs 786.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1163.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.97% to Rs 154.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 134.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.23% to Rs 3795.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3641.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News