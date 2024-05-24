Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 92.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Mangalore Chemicals &amp; Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 92.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.42% to Rs 786.40 crore

Net profit of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 92.87% to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.42% to Rs 786.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1163.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.97% to Rs 154.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 134.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.23% to Rs 3795.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3641.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales786.401163.62 -32 3795.443641.52 4 OPM %4.6111.00 -9.908.50 - PBDT25.85108.58 -76 312.26235.71 32 PBT7.2791.69 -92 240.68176.03 37 NP4.8467.88 -93 154.82134.66 15

