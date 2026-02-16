Arkade Developers signs cluster redevelopment deal worth Rs 700-cr GDV

Arkade Developers has announced the registration of a Development Agreement for the cluster redevelopment of Shree Rani Sati Nagar Co-operative Housing Society, located on SV Road in Malad West, Mumbai.

The project spans a total plot area of approximately 6,553 square metres and is planned as a large-scale cluster redevelopment with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of around Rs 700 crore.

Strategically situated along SV Road, the project offers strong connectivity to key business districts, social infrastructure, and major transport corridors in Mumbais western suburbs. Under the proposed development, Arkade Developers will deliver a modern residential project aligned with contemporary urban living standards, while upgrading lifestyle amenities and infrastructure for existing society members. The development further strengthens the companys presence in the western suburbs, a key focus market.

This follows the recent registration of a development agreement for a redevelopment project in Goregaon West, spanning 4,640.60 square metres with a projected GDV of Rs 350 crore. With the addition of the Malad West project, the company continues to expand its redevelopment pipeline across Western Mumbai, particularly in the GoregaonMalad micro market. Amit Jain, chairman & managing director, Arkade Developers said Cluster redevelopment remains a core growth driver for Arkade Developers, and this project at Malad West reinforces our commitment to transforming aging housing stock into futureready residential communities. Shree Rani Sati Nagars strategic location and scale make it a landmark opportunity, and we are confident of creating long-term value for residents, stakeholders, and homebuyers.