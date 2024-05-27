Arrow Greentech consolidated net profit declines 20.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.15% to Rs 50.62 crore

Net profit of Arrow Greentech declined 20.67% to Rs 10.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.15% to Rs 50.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 140.31% to Rs 29.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.54% to Rs 148.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 108.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

50.6248.14148.51108.7730.8638.6431.2021.6116.1419.4748.5024.7114.0917.6740.6618.0310.1312.7729.5112.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News