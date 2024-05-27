Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arrow Greentech consolidated net profit declines 20.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Arrow Greentech consolidated net profit declines 20.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.15% to Rs 50.62 crore

Net profit of Arrow Greentech declined 20.67% to Rs 10.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.15% to Rs 50.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 140.31% to Rs 29.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.54% to Rs 148.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 108.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales50.6248.14 5 148.51108.77 37 OPM %30.8638.64 -31.2021.61 - PBDT16.1419.47 -17 48.5024.71 96 PBT14.0917.67 -20 40.6618.03 126 NP10.1312.77 -21 29.5112.28 140

