Arrow Greentech consolidated net profit declines 20.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.15% to Rs 50.62 croreNet profit of Arrow Greentech declined 20.67% to Rs 10.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.15% to Rs 50.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 140.31% to Rs 29.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.54% to Rs 148.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 108.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
