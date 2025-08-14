Artefact Projects standalone net profit declines 29.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.17% to Rs 2.21 crore

Net profit of Artefact Projects declined 29.17% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 29.17% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.213.1225.7927.881.461.671.351.581.021.44

