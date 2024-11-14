Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kesar Petroproducts standalone net profit rises 648.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Kesar Petroproducts standalone net profit rises 648.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 57.67% to Rs 48.72 crore

Net profit of Kesar Petroproducts rose 648.72% to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 57.67% to Rs 48.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales48.7230.90 58 OPM %7.023.72 -PBDT4.301.40 207 PBT3.460.52 565 NP2.920.39 649

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 100 pts higher at 77,800; Nifty at 23,550; Eicher jumps 6%

Delhi AQI 'severe' for day 2; Grap-III anti-pollution plan yet to be issued

Brazil's G20 priorities align with those India had in 2024: Foreign secy

LIVE news: Biden, Xi Jinping to meet in Peru on Nov 16 at Apec Summit, says White House

Marco Rubio will be true friend to allies, warrior against rivals: Trump

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story