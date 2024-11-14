Kesar Petroproducts standalone net profit rises 648.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 57.67% to Rs 48.72 croreNet profit of Kesar Petroproducts rose 648.72% to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 57.67% to Rs 48.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales48.7230.90 58 OPM %7.023.72 -PBDT4.301.40 207 PBT3.460.52 565 NP2.920.39 649
Powered by Capital Market - Live News