Kesar Petroproducts standalone net profit rises 648.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 57.67% to Rs 48.72 crore

Net profit of Kesar Petroproducts rose 648.72% to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 57.67% to Rs 48.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.48.7230.907.023.724.301.403.460.522.920.39

