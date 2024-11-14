Mercury Trade Links standalone net profit rises 94.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 116.29% to Rs 8.63 crore

Net profit of Mercury Trade Links rose 94.87% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 116.29% to Rs 8.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8.633.9910.3113.531.010.541.010.530.760.39

