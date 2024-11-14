Ashiana Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.38% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net profit of Ashiana Agro Industries declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.38% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.220.264.55-7.690.060.030.060.030.010.03

