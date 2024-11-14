B C C Fuba India standalone net profit declines 2.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.31% to Rs 11.31 crore

Net profit of B C C Fuba India declined 2.13% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 46.31% to Rs 11.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.11.317.7312.8217.211.351.281.131.130.920.94

