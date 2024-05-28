Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asahi Songwon Colors reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Asahi Songwon Colors reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Sales rise 1.26% to Rs 83.85 crore

Net profit of Asahi Songwon Colors reported to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.26% to Rs 83.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 26.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.02% to Rs 276.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 337.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales83.8582.81 1 276.58337.36 -18 OPM %9.62-9.70 -6.092.48 - PBDT8.14-8.40 LP 15.435.36 188 PBT5.57-11.02 LP 5.10-4.65 LP NP3.95-8.48 LP 26.33-4.71 LP

First Published: May 28 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

