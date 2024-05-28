Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation standalone net profit rises 11.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Pilani Investment &amp; Industries Corporation standalone net profit rises 11.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 16.57% to Rs 62.61 crore

Net profit of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation rose 11.58% to Rs 29.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.57% to Rs 62.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.60% to Rs 167.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 169.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.82% to Rs 303.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 292.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales62.6153.71 17 303.21292.06 4 OPM %98.3195.12 -96.6797.71 - PBDT39.7936.19 10 218.82221.34 -1 PBT39.7436.12 10 218.60221.07 -1 NP29.7826.69 12 167.07169.78 -2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Pilani Investment &amp; Industries Corporation consolidated net profit rises 54.01% in the December 2023 quarter

Here's How Conquest, BITS Pilani is Accelerating India's Most Promising Startups

Pilani Investment &amp; Industries Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 3.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit rises 41.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Flora Textiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Oasis Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Pee Cee Cosma Sope standalone net profit rises 86.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Cropster Agro reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Silver Touch Technologies consolidated net profit rises 54.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story