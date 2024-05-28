Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shri Kalyan Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.04% to Rs 0.50 crore

Net Loss of Shri Kalyan Holdings reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.04% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.34% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.55% to Rs 1.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.500.49 2 1.341.55 -14 OPM %6.0077.55 -61.9478.06 - PBDT0.060.25 -76 0.420.66 -36 PBT0.050.22 -77 0.360.55 -35 NP-0.05-0.04 -25 0.260.29 -10

