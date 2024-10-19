Ashapuri Gold Ornament standalone net profit rises 91.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 95.52% to Rs 86.89 crore

Net profit of Ashapuri Gold Ornament rose 91.67% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 95.52% to Rs 86.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 44.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.86.8944.445.725.924.822.614.612.393.451.80

