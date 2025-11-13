Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit declines 73.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.81% to Rs 29.45 crore

Net profit of Ashnoor Textile Mills declined 73.42% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 33.81% to Rs 29.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.29.4544.4916.1617.404.1110.042.678.661.816.81

