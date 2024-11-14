Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 342.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.66% to Rs 44.49 crore

Net profit of Ashnoor Textile Mills rose 342.21% to Rs 6.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 43.66% to Rs 44.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.44.4930.9717.409.9810.043.358.661.986.811.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News