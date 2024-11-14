Goodricke Group standalone net profit rises 80.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.85% to Rs 315.94 crore

Net profit of Goodricke Group rose 80.77% to Rs 60.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.85% to Rs 315.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 241.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.315.94241.4620.7616.0465.7838.5460.6733.3960.2733.34

