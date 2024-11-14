Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Goodricke Group standalone net profit rises 80.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales rise 30.85% to Rs 315.94 crore

Net profit of Goodricke Group rose 80.77% to Rs 60.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.85% to Rs 315.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 241.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales315.94241.46 31 OPM %20.7616.04 -PBDT65.7838.54 71 PBT60.6733.39 82 NP60.2733.34 81

