Bayer CropScience standalone net profit declines 38.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales rise 7.44% to Rs 1737.60 crore

Net profit of Bayer CropScience declined 38.85% to Rs 136.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 222.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.44% to Rs 1737.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1617.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1737.601617.20 7 OPM %10.5818.85 -PBDT204.10317.30 -36 PBT190.10305.70 -38 NP136.30222.90 -39

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

