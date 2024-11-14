Bayer CropScience standalone net profit declines 38.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.44% to Rs 1737.60 crore

Net profit of Bayer CropScience declined 38.85% to Rs 136.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 222.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.44% to Rs 1737.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1617.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1737.601617.2010.5818.85204.10317.30190.10305.70136.30222.90

