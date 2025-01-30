Ashok Leyland Ltd spurts 1.83%

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 209.81, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.28% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.6% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 209.81, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 23261.2. The Sensex is at 76755.34, up 0.29%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has dropped around 4.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22586.35, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 64.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 210.15, up 1.7% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd is up 19.28% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.6% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 22.08 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

