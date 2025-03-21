Ashoka Buildcon rises on reappointing Satish Parakh as MD, Sanjay Londhe as WTD

Ashoka Buildcon surged 4.93% to Rs 194.75 after the company's board reappointed Satish Parakh as managing director (MD) of the company for a period of three years, effective from 1 April 2025.

The board has also approved the re-appointment of Sanjay Londhe as the whole-time director (WTD) of the company for a period of three years, effective from 1 April 2025.

The firm added that this appointment is based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee.

Satish Parakh, aged 66 years, is a civil engineer with over three and a half decades of experience in the infrastructure and construction sector. Under his leadership, the company has achieved significant milestones, expanding its footprint across various infrastructure segments. His strong leadership, strategic vision, and in-depth industry knowledge have been instrumental in driving the companys growth trajectory.

Sanjay Londhe, aged 60 years, holds extensive experience in the industry and has played a key leadership role in the growth and development of the company. Over the years, he has made significant contributions to the companys business operations, strategic initiatives, and corporate governance practices. His expertise, vision, and leadership have been instrumental in driving operational efficiencies and ensuring sustainable growth.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support and operation of toll roads.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 502% to Rs 661.5 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 109.8 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 10% to Rs 2,387.9 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

