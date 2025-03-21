Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Buildcon rises on reappointing Satish Parakh as MD, Sanjay Londhe as WTD

Ashoka Buildcon rises on reappointing Satish Parakh as MD, Sanjay Londhe as WTD

Image
Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ashoka Buildcon surged 4.93% to Rs 194.75 after the company's board reappointed Satish Parakh as managing director (MD) of the company for a period of three years, effective from 1 April 2025.

The board has also approved the re-appointment of Sanjay Londhe as the whole-time director (WTD) of the company for a period of three years, effective from 1 April 2025.

The firm added that this appointment is based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee.

Satish Parakh, aged 66 years, is a civil engineer with over three and a half decades of experience in the infrastructure and construction sector. Under his leadership, the company has achieved significant milestones, expanding its footprint across various infrastructure segments. His strong leadership, strategic vision, and in-depth industry knowledge have been instrumental in driving the companys growth trajectory.

Sanjay Londhe, aged 60 years, holds extensive experience in the industry and has played a key leadership role in the growth and development of the company. Over the years, he has made significant contributions to the companys business operations, strategic initiatives, and corporate governance practices. His expertise, vision, and leadership have been instrumental in driving operational efficiencies and ensuring sustainable growth.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support and operation of toll roads.

Also Read

Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano erupts, alert level raised

How to trade Gold today? Praveen Singh of Mirae Asset Sharekhan suggests

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 170 pts higher at 76,500; Nifty at 23,250; Pharma, Health gain

LIVE news updates: Heathrow Airport in London closed after fire at power substation

Apple shakes up AI executive ranks in bid to turn around Siri: Report

The companys consolidated net profit surged 502% to Rs 661.5 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 109.8 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 10% to Rs 2,387.9 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Real Estate shares gain

Wall Street Closes Lower Amid Fed Concerns; Global Markets Show Mixed Performance

Hero MotoCorp edges higher after acquiring significant stake in Euler Motors

Glenmark Pharma gains as arm gets USFDA nod for Olopatadine Ophthalmic solution

Jindal Stainless CFO Anurag Mantri resigns

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story