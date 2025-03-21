Jindal Stainless CFO Anurag Mantri resigns

Jindal Stainless has announced that Anurag Mantri, the executive director and group chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, has tendered his resignation to pursue new professional opportunities.

According to an exchange filing, the company stated that Mantri will cease to hold the positions of executive director and group CFO on 4 April 2025.

Jindal Stainless is Indias leading stainless-steel manufacturer. It had a consolidated annual turnover of Rs 38,562 crore (USD 4.7 billion) in FY24 and is ramping up its facilities to reach 4.2 million tonnes of annual melt capacity by FY27. The company has 16 stainless-steel manufacturing and processing facilities in India and abroad.

Jindal Stainless reported a 5.4% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 654.84 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 692.33 crore posted in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations rose 8.5% YoY to Rs 9,907.30 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The scrip shed 0.31% to Rs 652.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News