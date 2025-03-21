Glenmark Pharma gains as arm gets USFDA nod for Olopatadine Ophthalmic solution

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 1.95% to Rs 1,506.95 after its US subsidiary, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.2% (OTC).

The product has been determined to be bioequivalent to Pataday Once Daily Relief Ophthalmic Solution, 0.2% (OTC), developed by Alcon Laboratories, Inc. With this approval, Glenmark Therapeutics Inc., USA, will distribute the product in the US market, further expanding the companys ophthalmic portfolio.

Olopatadine ophthalmic (eye) drops are used to treat itching of the eye caused by a condition known as allergic conjunctivitis (pink eye). This medicine is also used to treat eye itching or redness caused by pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair, or dander.

According to Nielsen syndicated data for the 52-week period ending 22 February 2025, the Pataday Once Daily Relief Ophthalmic Solution, 0.2% (OTC), achieved annual sales of approximately $50.7 million.

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, president & business head of North America, said, We are pleased to continue expanding our OTC ophthalmic portfolio. The addition of Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.2%, highlights our commitment to meeting market needs and providing quality over-the-counter solutions for our customers.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical company with a presence across specialty, generics, and OTC businesses. The company has 11 world-class manufacturing facilities spread across 4 continents and operations in over 80 countries.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 348 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with a net loss of Rs 449.6 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations surged 35.1% YoY to Rs 3,387.6 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

