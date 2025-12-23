Asian markets extend gains

Asian markets extended gains on Tuesday in the backdrop of renewed optimism around AI-related shares that fueled a rally on Wall Street. Expectations of further monetary easing by the Federal Reserve also supported sentiment.

China's Shanghai Composite Index gained 3 points or 0.07 percent to finish trading at 3,919.98, versus the previous close of 3,917.36. The day's trading ranged between 3,910.74 and 3,937.13.

