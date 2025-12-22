Gift Nifty suggests green opening for equities; China keeps key loan rates unchanged

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty December 2025 futures were up 33.50 points, indicating a positive opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,830.89 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,722.89 crore in the Indian equity market on 19 December 2025, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 19,857.37 crore so far in December. This follows their cash sales of Rs 17,500.31 crore in November and Rs 2,346.89 crore in October.

Global Markets:

Asia market edged higher on Monday as investors parsed Chinas central banks decision to keep its loan prime rates steady.

The Peoples Bank of China kept its 1-year and 5-year loan prime rates unchanged at 3% and 3.5% respectively, holding them for a seventh straight meeting, in line with a Reuters survey. The one-year rate influences most new and outstanding loans, while the five-year benchmark affects mortgages. Last Friday in the U.S., stocks rose for a second winning day, boosted by Oracle, as the artificial intelligence trade regained its footing after experiencing volatility. Oracle shares were up 6.6% after TikTok agreed to sell its U.S. operations to a new joint venture that includes the software giant and private equity investor Silver Lake.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.31%, closing at 23,307.62. The S&P 500 added 0.88% to close at 6,834.50. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 183.04 points, or 0.38%, and settled at 48,134.89. Domestic Market: Domestic equity benchmarks ended Friday with solid gains, snapping a four day losing streak as sentiment turned upbeat. Global risk appetite improved after softer than expected U.S. inflation data revived hopes of Federal Reserve rate cuts. Markets also drew support from fresh foreign institutional investor buying, a firmer rupee against the US dollar and the signing of the India Oman Free Trade Agreement. The Nifty closed above the 25,950 mark, led by strength in auto and healthcare stocks.