Cipla gains after Q1 PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 1,298 crore

Cipla rallied 3.59% to Rs 1,540.70 after the company reported 10.18% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,297.62 crore on a 3.93% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 6,957.47 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 1,769.93 crore in Q1 FY26, marking an 9.84% increase from Rs 1,611.36 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA rose 3.6% to Rs 1,778 crore in Q1 FY26, as against Rs 1,716 crore reported in Q1 FY25. The EBITDA margin remained stable at 25.6%.

The companys One India Business delivered a growth of 6% YoY for the quarter, breaching the threshold of Rs 3,000 crore for the first time ever in the opening quarter of any financial year.

In North America, Cipla reported quarterly revenue of $226 million, driven by strong traction in differentiated assets. Key launches during the quarter included Nano Paclitaxel vials (ANDA) and Nilotinib Capsules (NDA). The One Africa region continued its growth momentum, recording an 11% YoY increase in revenue (USD terms). Cipla's prescription business ranked No. 2 in the market. Emerging Markets and Europe also performed well, registering a healthy 8% YoY revenue growth in USD terms. The companys R&D investments stood at Rs 432 crore, accounting for 6.2% of sales. The expenditure was primarily directed toward product filings and development initiatives. The company reported a strong net cash position of Rs 10,379 crore. The companys debt primarily comprises lease liabilities and working capital requirements.

Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO, Cipla, said, I am pleased to share that we continue to make considerable progress across our focused markets. In Q1FY26, we delivered steady revenue of Rs 6,957 crore, with a healthy EBITDA margin of 25.6%. What makes this performance commendable is that it builds on a strong prior-year quarter, where we achieved our highest-ever US Generics revenue. Our One-India business grew at 6% YoY. Key therapies in the branded prescription business continued to outpace the market growth, trade generics recorded strong growth, and anchor brands of the consumer health business maintained their leadership position. With positive traction in our differentiated assets, the US business posted a revenue of $226 Mn.

In One Africa, we achieved a solid growth of 11% YoY in USD terms. Emerging Markets and Europe delivered a healthy revenue growth of 8% YoY in USD terms on the back of a deep market focus strategy. Going ahead, the focus will be on growing our key markets, further building our flagship brands, investing in the future pipeline, as well as focusing on resolutions on the regulatory front." Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolios in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.