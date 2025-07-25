Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cipla gains after Q1 PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 1,298 crore

Cipla gains after Q1 PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 1,298 crore

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Cipla rallied 3.59% to Rs 1,540.70 after the company reported 10.18% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,297.62 crore on a 3.93% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 6,957.47 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 1,769.93 crore in Q1 FY26, marking an 9.84% increase from Rs 1,611.36 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA rose 3.6% to Rs 1,778 crore in Q1 FY26, as against Rs 1,716 crore reported in Q1 FY25. The EBITDA margin remained stable at 25.6%.

The companys One India Business delivered a growth of 6% YoY for the quarter, breaching the threshold of Rs 3,000 crore for the first time ever in the opening quarter of any financial year.

In North America, Cipla reported quarterly revenue of $226 million, driven by strong traction in differentiated assets. Key launches during the quarter included Nano Paclitaxel vials (ANDA) and Nilotinib Capsules (NDA).

The One Africa region continued its growth momentum, recording an 11% YoY increase in revenue (USD terms). Cipla's prescription business ranked No. 2 in the market.

Emerging Markets and Europe also performed well, registering a healthy 8% YoY revenue growth in USD terms.

The companys R&D investments stood at Rs 432 crore, accounting for 6.2% of sales. The expenditure was primarily directed toward product filings and development initiatives.

The company reported a strong net cash position of Rs 10,379 crore. The companys debt primarily comprises lease liabilities and working capital requirements.

Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO, Cipla, said, I am pleased to share that we continue to make considerable progress across our focused markets. In Q1FY26, we delivered steady revenue of Rs 6,957 crore, with a healthy EBITDA margin of 25.6%. What makes this performance commendable is that it builds on a strong prior-year quarter, where we achieved our highest-ever US Generics revenue. Our One-India business grew at 6% YoY. Key therapies in the branded prescription business continued to outpace the market growth, trade generics recorded strong growth, and anchor brands of the consumer health business maintained their leadership position. With positive traction in our differentiated assets, the US business posted a revenue of $226 Mn.

In One Africa, we achieved a solid growth of 11% YoY in USD terms. Emerging Markets and Europe delivered a healthy revenue growth of 8% YoY in USD terms on the back of a deep market focus strategy. Going ahead, the focus will be on growing our key markets, further building our flagship brands, investing in the future pipeline, as well as focusing on resolutions on the regulatory front."

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolios in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shriram Finance Q1 PAT jumps 9% YoY to Rs 2,156 cr

GNA Axles consolidated net profit declines 17.18% in the June 2025 quarter

LKP Securities consolidated net profit rises 7.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Mahindra Lifespace Developers consolidated net profit rises 302.83% in the June 2025 quarter

India's money supply gains 9.5% on year

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story