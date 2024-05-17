Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Bank to acquire minor stake in new entity to be set up in GIFT-IFSC

ICICI Bank to acquire minor stake in new entity to be set up in GIFT-IFSC

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ICICI Bank has entered into a memorandum of understanding dated 17 May 2024 in relation to an investment in the equity shares of a company to be incorporated (Target Entity) as subsidiary of The Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL) along with seven (7) other shareholders. Post investment, ICICI Bank will hold 6.125% shareholding in the Target Entity through acquisition of 6,125,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each.

The Target Entity is proposed to be incorporated as a subsidiary of CCIL. The Target Entity to be incorporated in GIFT-IFSC will set-up and operate the Foreign Currency Settlement System (FCSS) in GIFT-IFSC and will act as clearing house and system operator for the same and will also provide services in GIFT-IFSC including, any or all of the services provided by CCIL in India, and will undertake such other activities permissible within the GIFT-IFSC as may be determined from time to time, subject to necessary approvals by the relevant authorities under the applicable laws.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to acquire stake in a renewable power entity

RBI accords approval to HDFC Bank to acquire up to 9.50% stake in ICICI Bank

Resident entities permitted to hedge exposures to price risk of gold using OTC derivatives also in IFSC

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company receives ratings action from AM Best

ICICI Lombard forges partnership with Policybazaar

Aditya Birla Fashion &amp; Retail allots 2,000 equity shares under ESOP

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Ultracab (India) standalone net profit rises 2.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Moneyboxx Finance standalone net profit rises 880.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Unjha Formulations reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story