Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Centrum Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.61 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Centrum Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.61 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 62.45% to Rs 637.39 crore

Net profit of Centrum Capital reported to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 32.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.45% to Rs 637.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 392.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 99.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 149.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.24% to Rs 2163.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1301.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales637.39392.37 62 2163.771301.59 66 OPM %53.4234.36 -44.0233.83 - PBDT44.82-21.72 LP -37.70-140.69 73 PBT22.21-30.43 LP -108.95-178.64 39 NP1.61-32.53 LP -99.35-149.79 34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Centrum Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Financials shares slide

Financials stocks edge higher

Moongipa Capital Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Centrum Wealth Releases Report 'India Market Pulse 2024: A Survey of Opinion Leaders' Providing Valuable Insights on Outlook for Equity and Fixed Income Markets

ICICI Bank to acquire minor stake in new entity to be set up in GIFT-IFSC

Aditya Birla Fashion &amp; Retail allots 2,000 equity shares under ESOP

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Ultracab (India) standalone net profit rises 2.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Moneyboxx Finance standalone net profit rises 880.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story