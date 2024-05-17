Centrum Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.61 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 62.45% to Rs 637.39 crore

Net profit of Centrum Capital reported to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 32.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.45% to Rs 637.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 392.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 99.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 149.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.24% to Rs 2163.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1301.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

