Galada Finance standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.24% to Rs 0.53 crore

Net profit of Galada Finance rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 43.24% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.530.3760.3859.460.090.090.050.040.040.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News