Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty hits toward positive start to equities on D-Street

GIFT Nifty hits toward positive start to equities on D-Street

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty August 2025 futures were currently trading 15 points (or 0.06%) higher, suggesting a possible green opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,932.81 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 7,723.66 crore in the Indian equity market on 08 August 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 14,018.87 crore in the cash market during August 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 47,666.68 crore in July 2025.

Global Markets:

Also Read

Q1 results today: Bata, Ipca Labs, Muthoot Microfin among 287 on Aug 11

Premium

Tata Motors targets cut as Q1 miss, tariffs, weak demand weigh on outlook

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty futures signal flat start; Asian shares mixed

Bluestone Jewellery ₹1,540-cr IPO kicks off today; should you apply or not?

Siemens reports mixed Q1; should you stay invested or book profit?

Markets in Asia traded in a mixed manner on Monday as investors awaited official announcement on changes to the August 12 deadline for the trade truce between the U.S. and China.

This week trade and geopolitics will take centrestage with the looming U.S. tariff deadline on China due to expire on Tuesday and markets are expecting that this will get extended again. Further, President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are due to meet in Alaska on Friday to discuss Ukraine.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite ended last week at fresh closing highs, and the S&P 500 closed on the threshold of another milestone. The Dow also finished the week on a high note. A rally in Apple which has been a significant laggard this year helped bolster the market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 206.97 points, or 0.47%, to 44,175.61, the S&P 500 gained 49.45 points, or 0.78%, to 6,389.45 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 207.32 points, or 0.98%, to 21,450.02.

Domestic Market:

Headline equity benchmarks ended sharply lower today as traders stayed cautious following President Donald Trumps tariff hike announcement. On August 6, Trump raised US tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 50%, blaming New Delhis continued purchase of Russian oil. India fired back, calling the move "unfair" and "unjustified."

This escalating trade tension sent market sentiment into risk-off mode, with investors turning more defensive. Adding to the gloom were persistent foreign investor outflows and muted Q1 earnings, which further weighed on sentiment. The Nifty slipped below the 24,400 mark, with realty, consumer durables, and metals shares leading the sell-off.

The S&P BSE Sensex took a hit, dropping 765.47 points, or 0.95%, to close at 79,857.79. The Nifty 50 followed suit, slipping 232.85 points, also 0.95%, to finish at 24,363.30.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zydus Lifesciences gets USDFA approval for Prucalopride tablets

Nibe bags $1.2 million defence order from Elbit Systems for Naval Launcher Kits

Narbada Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 8.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Vraj Iron & Steel consolidated net profit declines 51.16% in the June 2025 quarter

CitiPort Financial Services standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story