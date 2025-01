Associated Alcohols & Breweries standalone net profit rises 107.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 71.30% to Rs 327.02 crore

Net profit of Associated Alcohols & Breweries rose 107.56% to Rs 26.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 71.30% to Rs 327.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 190.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.327.02190.9112.0910.6639.2921.1135.1017.7426.0912.57

