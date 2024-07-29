Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Astec Lifesciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 39.72 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Astec Lifesciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 39.72 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 51.44% to Rs 69.37 crore

Net Loss of Astec Lifesciences reported to Rs 39.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 51.44% to Rs 69.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 142.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales69.37142.85 -51 OPM %-66.672.19 -PBDT-52.37-1.62 -3133 PBT-61.64-11.01 -460 NP-39.72-8.19 -385

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Why did IndiGo share price fall 5% post Q1 2024-25 results? Read here

Delhi excise policy case: SC to hear Sisodia's bail pleas on August 5

AI detects breast cancer 5 years in advance, Anand Mahindra reacts

Rahul Gandhi misleading nation on Agnipath, security: Rajnath Singh

LIVE news: Delhi HC reserves order on CM Kejriwal's regular bail plea in CBI case

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story