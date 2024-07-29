Astec Lifesciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 39.72 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 51.44% to Rs 69.37 crore

Net Loss of Astec Lifesciences reported to Rs 39.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 51.44% to Rs 69.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 142.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.69.37142.85-66.672.19-52.37-1.62-61.64-11.01-39.72-8.19

